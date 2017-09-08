Breaking News
Just in Time for NFL Season Opener! FastPick Launches on ResortsCasino.com; Offers NFL Action for DFS Fans

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Sept. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NFL Football fans seeking a piece of the action can now enjoy making sports picks for cash at ResortsCasino.com. FastPick, the latest innovation from Resorts Digital Gaming, was designed to provide a fair and sensible alternative for fantasy sports enthusiasts and accommodate everyday sports fans alike. In addition to placing entries at Fastpick.com, New Jersey football fans can now also play at ResortsCasino.com, an online casino approved by the New Jersey Department of Gaming Enforcement (DGE).

FastPick provides sports fans with a wide range of pre-selected player match-ups across the NFL (and other major sports leagues). Members choose three or more matchups and the results are determined based on standard fantasy sports scoring. Members compete against the House instead of going head-to-head with “professional” players with far more time, knowledge and in some cases, the benefit of assistive technology.

FastPick is powered by Resorts Digital Gaming, the interactive arm of Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City, the first casino to open in the state of New Jersey and the operator of Internet gambling website www.resortscasino.com. FastPick is available to persons located in the State of New Jersey and plans to expand into other markets throughout 2017 and beyond.

“We couldn’t be more excited to allow our customers to play FastPick in the secure and safe environment of ResortsCasino.com in time for the NFL season,” said Ed Andrewes, president of EA Gaming Consultancy Company, lead consultant to Resorts Digital Gaming. “By choosing player match-ups, New Jersey sports fans can get some skin in the game without the labor and time commitment of conventional DFS.”

FastPick members are invited to pick anywhere from three to ten player-vs-player matchups. The more picks on an entry slip, the higher the potential payout (up to $100,000). If all picks on an entry slip come through with more Fantasy Points Per Game (FPPG), the FastPick member wins.

Members can open and fund a FastPick account safely and easily and never need to worry about rosters, salary caps and weekly team management. For NFL play, members can pit the league’s best players against one another. Examples of the types of match-ups are:

  • Tom Brady v. Matt Ryan
  • Antonio Gates v. Rob Gronkowski
  • Le’Veon Bell v. DeMarco Murray
  • Patrick Peterson v. Richard Sherman

ABOUT FASTPICK
Operated by New Jersey gaming licensee, Resorts Digital Gaming, LLC, the interactive arm of Resorts Casino Hotel, the first casino in Atlantic City, FastPick is an online fantasy sports platform designed for all sports fans. The platform enables Daily Fantasy Sports players with a modicum of sports knowledge to choose player match-ups and compete against the house based on fantasy points. For more information about FastPick.com, please visit www.FastPick.com. To access Resorts Digital Gaming’s’ online casinos, please visit www.ResortsCasino.com and www.mohegansuncasino.com.

