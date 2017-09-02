Justice Department affirms no evidence Obama wiretapped Trump

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department said it had no evidence to support the unsubstantiated claim made earlier this year by President Donald Trump that his predecessor, Barack Obama, ordered a wiretap of Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential campaign.
