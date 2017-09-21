Breaking News
Kaisa Uurasmaa appointed Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Social Responsibility at Sanoma

Sanoma Corporation, Press Release, 21 September 2017 at 12:00 CET+1

Kaisa Uurasmaa, M.Sc. (Econ.), has been appointed Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at Sanoma starting 16 October 2017. She will report to Sanoma’s CFO and COO Markus Holm.

Kaisa Uurasmaa joins Sanoma from Huhtamäki Oyj where she has been responsible for Investor Relations since 2014 and earlier in 2010–2012. Her previous work experience includes financial and sustainability communications consulting as well as several roles in corporate treasury in both listed and non-listed companies.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Kaisa to join Sanoma. She possesses the professional experience needed in further developing our investor relations as well as financial and corporate social responsibility communications”, says Markus Holm.

Additional information
Markus Holm, CFO and COO, tel. +358 10 519 5121

Sanoma

Sanoma is a front running media and learning company impacting the lives of millions every day. We provide consumers with engaging content, offer unique marketing solutions to business partners and enable teachers to excel at developing the talents of every child.

With companies operating in Finland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland and Sweden, our net sales totalled EUR 1.6 billion and we employed over 5,000 professionals in 2016. The Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

