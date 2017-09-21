Breaking News
Home / Top News / Kamux Oyj: Kamux number one used car dealership in Auto Bild Finland Service1 purchase study

Kamux Oyj: Kamux number one used car dealership in Auto Bild Finland Service1 purchase study

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 4 mins ago

Kamux Corporation   Press Release 21 September, 2017 at 11:00

 

Kamux number one used car dealership in Auto Bild Finland Service1 purchase study

 

Kamux has reached the first position in the used car dealership category in Auto Bild Finland Service 1 purchase study. This result, based on a mystery shopping study, reflects customers’ evaluations and experiences of the service they received in car dealerships.

 

Kamux receives top points from customers

Among other things, the study measured customer service, friendliness and politeness of sales staff and functionality of online services. Kamux received top points in the used car dealership category. In friendliness of the sales staff, trade-in car appraisal and checking contact information, Kamux received the full one hundred points, and in online services Kamux was the best of all dealerships.

 

“We aspire to be a helpful, easy to approach dealership, where doing business is easy and comfortable. The pole position in this purchase study shows that we have managed to live up to our promise. This is the result of the fabulous work our sales staff does every day and the great attitude they have. I am very proud of the Kamux team,” says Jussi Mäkinen, Kamux’s Finnish Country Director.

 

Kamux commended for the appraisal of trade-in cars

In addition to polite and friendly service, Kamux received particular commendation for the appraisal of trade-in cars. According to the study, Kamux gives an appraisal of the trade-in car and states the grounds for it remarkably well, even better than any brand dealership.

 

“In our daily sales work, we have noticed that our customers appreciate receiving the appraisal on the price of their trade-in care quickly. This is an important part of the Kamux service concept”, says Country Director Mäkinen.

 

Focus on the customer’s needs

The study also praised Kamux for surveying the needs of their customers. The Kamux sales staff were more interested in the customers’ needs than what is the average and tried to actively listen to the customer and find out which qualities and features were the most important ones to that specific customer.

 

“We sell all makes of cars and various different models, and therefore we always begin our conversation with a customer by finding out what they need. There are plenty of options in our 3,000 car selection, and it is part of the sales person’s competence to be able to identify the customer’s needs and offer a solution that meets those particular requirements”, Mäkinen says.

 

“Based on the results of this study, it looks like customers are increasingly looking for more competent advise from the sales staff and dialogue that is based on the needs of the customer,” Mäkinen continues.

 

We aspire to offer excellent customer experience and service

“Our goal at Kamux is to offer our customers excellent service and customer experience. For this reason, we invest heavily in the training of our sales staff. The majority of our sales staff do not have a background in car sales, and in addition to introducing them to the business, we also train our staff regularly throughout the year”, Mäkinen says.

 

The results are based on customer experience

 

The study was conducted using the mystery shopping method. The goal was to examine the service and sales processes of car sales through the eyes of the customers, based on their experiences. A total of eight customer visits were conducted to each of the car dealerships and the overall points were given based on these visits. The visits were made between March and June 2017.

 

This study, annually commissioned by Auto Bild, has previously focused on the customer experience offered by brand dealerships that mostly sell new cars. This year’s study was the 13th in all, and by consumer request, it included a category for used car dealerships: Kamux as the largest used car dealership in Finland, and also three brand dealerships that have significant trade-in car operations, namely Rinta-Joupin Autoliike Oy, Laakkonen and J. Rinta-Jouppi.

 

Read more about the study: Auto Bild Finland 12/2017

 

Further enquiries

Jussi Mäkinen, Country Director, Kamux Finland, +358 50 590 5860

Satu Heikkilä, Director of Communications and Marketing, Kamux Corporation, +358 400 629 337

 

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. The first Kamux car showroom started its operations in 2003 in Hämeenlinna, Finland and the company currently has 39 car showrooms in Finland, nine in Sweden and two in Germany Since its foundation, the company has sold more than 150,000 used cars, of which 36,290 were sold in 2016. Kamux’s revenue reached EUR 405 million in 2016. Kamux employed 552 employees at the end of 2016, of which 272 were permanent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

 

www.kamux.com

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.