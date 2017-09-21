Kamux Oyj: Kamux number one used car dealership in Auto Bild Finland Service1 purchase study

Kamux Corporation Press Release 21 September, 2017 at 11:00

Kamux number one used car dealership in Auto Bild Finland Service1 purchase study

Kamux has reached the first position in the used car dealership category in Auto Bild Finland Service 1 purchase study. This result, based on a mystery shopping study, reflects customers’ evaluations and experiences of the service they received in car dealerships.

Kamux receives top points from customers

Among other things, the study measured customer service, friendliness and politeness of sales staff and functionality of online services. Kamux received top points in the used car dealership category. In friendliness of the sales staff, trade-in car appraisal and checking contact information, Kamux received the full one hundred points, and in online services Kamux was the best of all dealerships.

“We aspire to be a helpful, easy to approach dealership, where doing business is easy and comfortable. The pole position in this purchase study shows that we have managed to live up to our promise. This is the result of the fabulous work our sales staff does every day and the great attitude they have. I am very proud of the Kamux team,” says Jussi Mäkinen, Kamux’s Finnish Country Director.

Kamux commended for the appraisal of trade-in cars

In addition to polite and friendly service, Kamux received particular commendation for the appraisal of trade-in cars. According to the study, Kamux gives an appraisal of the trade-in car and states the grounds for it remarkably well, even better than any brand dealership.

“In our daily sales work, we have noticed that our customers appreciate receiving the appraisal on the price of their trade-in care quickly. This is an important part of the Kamux service concept”, says Country Director Mäkinen.

Focus on the customer’s needs

The study also praised Kamux for surveying the needs of their customers. The Kamux sales staff were more interested in the customers’ needs than what is the average and tried to actively listen to the customer and find out which qualities and features were the most important ones to that specific customer.

“We sell all makes of cars and various different models, and therefore we always begin our conversation with a customer by finding out what they need. There are plenty of options in our 3,000 car selection, and it is part of the sales person’s competence to be able to identify the customer’s needs and offer a solution that meets those particular requirements”, Mäkinen says.

“Based on the results of this study, it looks like customers are increasingly looking for more competent advise from the sales staff and dialogue that is based on the needs of the customer,” Mäkinen continues.

We aspire to offer excellent customer experience and service

“Our goal at Kamux is to offer our customers excellent service and customer experience. For this reason, we invest heavily in the training of our sales staff. The majority of our sales staff do not have a background in car sales, and in addition to introducing them to the business, we also train our staff regularly throughout the year”, Mäkinen says.

The results are based on customer experience

The study was conducted using the mystery shopping method. The goal was to examine the service and sales processes of car sales through the eyes of the customers, based on their experiences. A total of eight customer visits were conducted to each of the car dealerships and the overall points were given based on these visits. The visits were made between March and June 2017.

This study, annually commissioned by Auto Bild, has previously focused on the customer experience offered by brand dealerships that mostly sell new cars. This year’s study was the 13th in all, and by consumer request, it included a category for used car dealerships: Kamux as the largest used car dealership in Finland, and also three brand dealerships that have significant trade-in car operations, namely Rinta-Joupin Autoliike Oy, Laakkonen and J. Rinta-Jouppi.

Read more about the study: Auto Bild Finland 12/2017

