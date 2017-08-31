KBC Group: 1H2017 half-year report of KBC Bank

KBC Bank – Regulated information – 31 August 2017, before trading hours
The 1H2017 half-year report of KBC Bank, a subsidiary of KBC Group, is available on www.kbc.com > investor relations > information on KBC Bank > annual and interim reports.
Information on KBC Group, KBC Bank’s parent company, is also available on www.kbc.com.
