KBC Group: 1H2017 half-year report of KBC IFIMA

KBC IFIMA – Regulated information – 1 September 2017, before trading hours
The 1H2017 half-year report of KBC IFIMA, a subsidiary of KBC Bank, is available on www.kbc.com > other KBC-sites > Other Europe – part 1 > KBC IFIMA in Luxemburg
