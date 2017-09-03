NAIROBI (Reuters) – Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga said on Sunday that his coalition will not share power, two days after the Supreme Court annulled last month’s presidential election and ordered a new poll within 60 days.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Israel set for $28 billion infrastructure spending boost - September 3, 2017
- U.S.-led coalition says Islamic State Syria convoy split in two - September 3, 2017
- Kenya opposition leader says he will not share power - September 3, 2017