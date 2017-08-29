Breaking News
Home / Top News / Kerecis to Present Fish-Skin Research at Military Health System Research Symposium

Kerecis to Present Fish-Skin Research at Military Health System Research Symposium

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kerecis will present key findings of research into fish-skin treatments for the care of severely wounded service members during the 2017 Military Health System Research Symposium. The research was funded by the Office of Naval Research (ONR) and the U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command.

The goal of the research is to establish the efficacy of the Kerecis Omega3-rich fish skin to cover limbs injured or lost by explosives, and for dura repair after head trauma. The fish skin will be used to cover limb injuries from the time the medic first treats the service member until the patient is in a full-service hospital and after debridement as a skin-graft substitute. The dura-repair fish-skin technology will be used in a combat hospital setting where severe head traumas are treated.

The need for improved remedies for severe wounds and head trauma has intensified with the increased amount of insurgent warfare. Head traumas and death rates related to burn and blast injuries in such warfare are higher than in conventional battlefield conditions, partially because of the extensive use of improvised explosive devices.

The Kerecis Omega3 fish skin is already FDA approved for treating burns and other wounds. “The trial results presented on the conference literally put our fish-skin-based technology on the ‘front line’ for treating more serious trauma and will help us expand our regulatory approvals at the FDA to new indications. Kerecis is committed to developing better remedies for injured U.S. service members, and to providing good research value for the DoD,” explained G. Fertram Sigurjonsson, CEO, Kerecis.

About Kerecis Omega3 in the Treatment of Wounds

“Cadaver skin has been the preferred initial treatment for severe burns,“ explained Dr. Hilmar Kjartansson, Medical Director at Kerecis. “It is commonly used in hospitals, where skin grafting is the preferred way to treat stabilized burn wounds. However, on the battlefield or in other combat conditions, it’s not practical to use cadaver skin or skin grafts.”

The research capitalizes on the characteristics of the FDA-approved Kerecis Omega3 Wound product, intact fish skin that is rich in naturally occurring Omega3 polyunsaturated fatty acids.

About Kerecis Omega3 in the Treatment of Head Trauma

“The dural membrane surrounds the brain and contains the brain fluids,” explained Dr. Kjartansson. “In severe head trauma the dural membrane is damaged and needs to be restored to contain the brain fluids. At the conference we will present the results of a large animal trial where the efficacy of the Kerecis Omega3-rich fish skin is established as a dura patch.”

Research Presentations

Tuesday, August 29, 2017, at 15:30, in the TBI Treatment & Emerging Care breakout session, Dr. Ingvar Olafsson will present the results of a large ovine study where Kerecis Omega3 fish skin was used successfully to treat dural defects. The results show minimal inflammatory response, good tissue integration and neodura formation. Dr. Olafsson is a neurosurgeon at Landspitali University Hospital in Iceland.

Wednesday, August 30, 2017, at 08:30, in plenary session A, Lt. Col. SLA Jeffery, RAMC, will present results of a comparative burn study where fish skin and cadaver skin were compared in a porcine model. Lt. Col. SLA Jeffery is a burns and plastic surgeon consultant at the Royal Centre for Defence Medicine, The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, UK.

About the Military Health System Research Symposium

The MHSRS, the Department of Defense’s premier scientific meeting, is a venue for communicating and discussing new scientific knowledge resulting from military-unique research and development. The annual event is the only military or civilian meeting that focuses specifically on the unique medical needs of the Warfighter. MHSRS is sponsored by the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs.

About Kerecis

Kerecis develops regenerative technologies based on fish skin and Omega3 polyunsaturated fatty acids. The technology is patented in the United States and multiple other countries. The initial Kerecis product, Kerecis Omega3 Wound, has been approved by the FDA and European regulatory authorities for wound healing. The Kerecis technology has also been approved for use as a surgical buttress (Kerecis Omega3 SecureMesh) and as a treatment for burn wounds (Kerecis Omega3 Burn). Production takes place in the Kerecis manufacturing facilities in Iceland. For more information, visit www.kerecis.com. Distributor inquiries are welcome.

CONTACT: Contact:
Kay Paumier
Communications Plus
408-370-1243
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.