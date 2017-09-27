Kevin Carr Is the Latest Addition to Safeware’s Rapidly Growing Business Development Team

Breaking News
Dublin, Ohio, Sept. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Safeware, a leading provider of product protection and extended warranty solutions, is welcoming another Business Development Manager to its team. The company has onboarded three new members to its sales force over the past six weeks, highlighting its commitment to supporting both existing and emerging markets.

Kevin Carr has worked in the extended warranty industry for the past thirty years, during which time he has gained extensive experience working in a variety of markets, including: technology, education, marine, flooring and construction equipment. Additionally, Carr has spent time significant working with special risk coverage through leading insurance carriers.

“Safeware is fortunate to be expanding at such a rapid pace and we are excited to be onboarding new Business Development Managers to further accelerate this growth.” says Safeware’s Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Schutjer. “We look forward to the opportunities and expertise Kevin will bring to the organization, and are confident that he will help position us for sustained growth into the future.”

In his role with Safeware, Carr will concentrate his business development efforts on new opportunities in the Northeast U.S.  

About Safeware

Having pioneered the technology insurance industry in 1982, Safeware is now one of the most recognized names in product protection. Safeware’s innovative approach to insurance and extended warranty solutions has propelled the company into multiple industries including education, corporate technology, fitness, furniture and appliances. By allowing partners to customize coverage based on their unique needs, Safeware provides best-in-class programs allowing customers to own their products with confidence.

Learn more about Safeware online at www.safeware.com or by calling 1.800.800.1492.

