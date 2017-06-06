Key Digital’s UHD / 4K Solution for AV over IP in Digital Signage

Mount Vernon, June 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

June 5th, 2017 –The award winning manufacturer of professional A/V and Control systems introduce KD-IP922 system UHD / 4K encoder and decoder designed for video wall functionality, KVM, and simple expansion beyond 48 port network switch.

The KD-IP922 supports up to 8 vertical and 8 horizontal displays for an impressive maximum of a 64 panel video wall. The video wall configuration can be adjusted via the Key Digital App, universal management software, or can be programmed in the professional control system Compass Control Pro.

A common obstacle with HD over IP from all manufacturers is dealing with lip sync issues caused by network lag. KD-IP922 encoders feature an analog audio de-embed port with adjustable audio delay up to 150 ms. The analog audio breakout is on a balanced / unbalanced phoenix terminal, and also features volume, muting, and three-band EQ DSP features.

With KVM / USB connectivity, the KD-IP922 system marks Key Digital’s official entry to emergency and network operations center applications. KD-IP922 encoder features a USB Type B connecters while the decoder features two USB Type A connecters. The Design Engineers at Key Digital see this perfect for KVM control of a connected PC, but may also be used for data transfer with synchronous devices such as data discs or isochronous devices such as webcams.

Both the encoder and the decoder of the KD-IP922 feature two HDMI ports. The encoder’s second HDMI port is a HDMI Pass-through for local monitors. The decoder’s second HDMI port is for connecting local digital video sources and creates a 2×1 switch for the end-point display.

KD-IP922 joins a suite of Key Digital IP enabled products that are now app ready. The engineers at Key Digital have created an easy way for installers and users to switch inputs and control Key Digital systems as if you were standing in front of the unit- all from your iOS device. The Key Digital app can be downloaded free from the App Store.

About Key Digital®

Led by the “Father of DVD”, Mike Tsinberg, Key Digital® is an InfoComm, CEDIA, CES, and NAHB award winning manufacturer of professional distributed video and control system equipment.

Since 1999, Key Digital has lead the constantly evolving A/V industry by designing products that deliver industry leading quality, performance, and reliability to corporate, bar & restaurant, digital signage, education, government, and house of worship applications.

Key Digital products are designed and engineered in-house in Mount Vernon, NY. Superior quality, ease-of-installation, and versatility are the result of strenuous research, development, and testing. Expertise and unparalleled knowledge have created a unique hardware-software suite solution ideal for the consultants, designers, and installation firms of the A/V industry. Key Digital® is known to deliver best-in-class products based on quality, performance, and reliability.

For more information, visit our webpage at http://www.keydigital.com.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f054dd8-8ae1-46cf-9426-77a370d249e7

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b510e0c-c3bf-4211-8ea6-b3937d754e45

CONTACT: Masha Lakhter Key Digital Systems 914.667.9700 x 216 [email protected]