Kimball International to Present to Investors

Aug. 29, 2017

JASPER, Ind., Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL), an Indiana-based manufacturer, today announced that Bob Schneider, Chairman and CEO, and Dennis Gerber, Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations will present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 31, 2017 in Chicago, IL.  Kimball International’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 1:50 p.m. CT. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed at the conference website, http://www.wsw.com/webcast/threepa23/kbal.  A link to the webcast and the slides used in the presentation are also available in the investor relations section of the company’s website: www.kimballinternational.com.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences
The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals.  Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are “Sponsored BY the Buyside FOR the Buyside” and for the benefit of regional investment communities.  Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Fidelity Investments, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, GRT Capital Partners, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Asset Management, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors. The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC.  Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

About Kimball International, Inc.
Kimball International, Inc. creates design driven, innovative furnishings sold through our family of brands: Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality. Our diverse portfolio offers solutions for the workplace, learning, healing, and hospitality environments. Dedicated to our Guiding Principles, our values and integrity are evidenced by public recognition as a highly trusted company and an employer of choice.  “We Build Success” by establishing long-term relationships with customers, employees, suppliers, share owners and the communities in which we operate.  To learn more about Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL), visit www.kimballinternational.com.

CONTACT: For additional information contact:

Dennis Gerber
812.482.8619 
[email protected]
