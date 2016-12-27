Breaking News
Home / Top News / Kitron signs contract worth NOK 300 million

Kitron signs contract worth NOK 300 million

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago 0 4 Views

(2016-12-27) Kitron has signed an agreement with a leading industrial supplier. The potential contract value is NOK 300 million over a three-year period. The agreement covers manufacturing of electronics and related technical services for automation and power technologies.
 
Kitron’s plant in Arendal, Norway, will handle the main part of the production and all deliverables. Part of the manufacturing is planned to take place at Kitron’s factories in Lithuania and China.
 
“Our ability to provide advanced industrialization services, test development on our proprietary SATS platform as well as cost effective automation in manufacturing were important factors in winning this contract. The agreement confirms our leading position as an EMS supplier for the Industrial segment in Scandinavia,” said Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron ASA.
 
For further information please contact:
Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron ASA, tel. +47 94 84 08 50
Hans Petter Thomassen, Managing Director of Kitron Norway, tel. +47 91 39 23 60
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com
 
Kitron is one of Scandinavia’s leading electronic manufacturing services companies for the Data/Telecoms, Defense, Energy, Industry, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, China and the United States. Kitron had revenue of about NOK 1.95 billion in 2015 and has about 1,250 employees. www.kitron.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2016, All Rights Reserved.