Breaking News
Home / Top News / Klövern AB: Number of shares in Klövern as of 31 August 2017

Klövern AB: Number of shares in Klövern as of 31 August 2017

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 5 mins ago

After conversion of 234,381 Class A ordinary shares to Class B ordinary shares during the month of August the total number of shares in Klövern as of 31 August 2017 amounts to 932,437,980, of which 74,552,820 constitute Class A ordinary shares, 841,441,160  constitute Class B ordinary shares and 16,444,000 constitute preference shares.

Each Class A ordinary share entitles to one vote whereas each Class B ordinary share, as well as each preference share, entitles to one-tenth of a vote. The total number of votes in the company after the conversion amounts to 160,341,336.

Klövern AB (publ)

For additional information:
Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, [email protected]
Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, [email protected]

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them efficient premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 (0)10-482 70 00. E-mail: [email protected]

This information is information that Klövern AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 14:00 CEST on 31 August 2017.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f99a6ba2-4a62-4c84-9d6a-8980237a032c

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.