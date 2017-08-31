Klövern AB: Number of shares in Klövern as of 31 August 2017

After conversion of 234,381 Class A ordinary shares to Class B ordinary shares during the month of August the total number of shares in Klövern as of 31 August 2017 amounts to 932,437,980, of which 74,552,820 constitute Class A ordinary shares, 841,441,160 constitute Class B ordinary shares and 16,444,000 constitute preference shares.

Each Class A ordinary share entitles to one vote whereas each Class B ordinary share, as well as each preference share, entitles to one-tenth of a vote. The total number of votes in the company after the conversion amounts to 160,341,336.

Klövern AB (publ)

This information was submitted for publication at 14:00 CEST on 31 August 2017.

