KMG Provides Update on Houston-Area Operations

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KMG (NYSE:KMG), a global provider of specialty chemicals and performance materials, today provided an update on the company’s facilities in the Houston area, which include sites in Waller and Houston, in light of Hurricane Harvey and the related flooding.

Chris Fraser, KMG chairman and CEO, said, “Our thoughts are with all those affected by this devastating storm. Although many of our employees have been displaced from their homes, we are thankful that all of our Houston-area employees and their families are safe. Our facilities did not sustain any meaningful damage from the storm, and with an abundance of caution for our employees’ safety, we have resumed full operations in our Houston-area facilities following limited operations earlier in the week. We are committed to helping our employees and those in their communities rebuild. KMG is establishing a relief fund and will match the donations contributed.”

About KMG

KMG Chemicals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes specialty chemicals and performance materials for the semiconductor, industrial wood preservation, and pipeline and energy markets. For more information, visit the Company’s website at http://kmgchemicals.com.

