Kotipizza Group Oyj: The Kotipizza chain's same-store sales grew 14.4 percent in December

Kotipizza Group Oyj
Stock Exchange Release 9 January 2017 at 10.00 am (EET)
The Kotipizza chain’s same-store sales grew 14.4 percent in December
Total sales of the Kotipizza chain, which is a part of Kotipizza Group Oyj, grew 20.0 percent and same-store sales grew 14.4 percent in December compared to those in the previous year. Same-store sales are based on sales figures from 243 restaurants.
This year the monthly sales amounted to 8.46 million euros and last year to 7.05 million euros.
The cumulative chain sales from the beginning of the financial year (1 February to 31 December) have grown 16.6 percent compared to those in the previous year and amount to 82.3 million euros.

The Kotipizza chain monthly sales in Finland
December 2016 2015
Monthly sales (euro thousands) 8 465 7 054
Change (%) 20.0  
Total number of Kotipizza stores 258 262

Kotipizza Group Oyj
Tommi Tervanen, CEO

More information:
Tommi Tervanen, CEO
tel. +358 207 716 743

Timo Pirskanen, CFO
tel. +358 207 716 747

Kotipizza Group in brief
Kotipizza is a Finnish pizza chain founded in 1987. At the end of financial year 2015, the number of restaurants stood at 257 restaurants. In 2015, the sales of Kotipizza restaurants were EUR 77.3 million. Kotipizza Group net sales were EUR 56.4 million for the financial year 2015 with a comparable EBITDA of EUR 5.03 million respectively.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8119f85b-e94b-4f87-aefd-452d32365a94

