Kratos Advanced Short Range Ballistic Missile Target Supports Successful Test of the Advanced Missile Defense Radar

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that Kratos’ Space & Missile Defense Systems (SMDS) successfully supported the U.S. Navy as they completed the third test of the AN/SPY-6(V) Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) against a live ballistic missile target. The successful test was conducted on September 7, 2017 against an advanced Short Range Ballistic Missile (SRBM) target, developed by Kratos and its Government and industry partners.

The Kratos SRBM target was launched from the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kauai, Hawaii before it was acquired and tracked by the AN/SPY-6(V) AMDR. The AN/SPY-6(V) AMDR is slated to begin service on the U.S. Navy’s next generation Arleigh Burke Class Guided Missile Destroyer (DDG-51 Flight III) currently under development. The next generation radar promises to deliver improved range, accuracy and reliability over the SPY-1D(V) radar currently deployed on the US Navy’s Arleigh Burke class destroyers.       

The two stage separating SRBM target features selectable options for advanced scenario presentations. Kratos provided payload hardware including mechanical support structures, stabilizing fins, electrical event initiation systems, and staging and separation systems. In addition, Kratos personnel participated in mission planning, payload assembly, testing, target vehicle build-up and launch operations in support of the successful mission. Kratos is an industry leader in the rapid design, development, demonstration and fielding of technologically advanced and affordable systems.  Kratos is a leading provider of products, solutions, and services supporting ballistic missile defense, hypersonics, Aegis, AMDR, sounding rocket, high powered energy, directed energy, laser programs and other national security and scientific programs.

Mr. David Carter, President of Kratos’ Space & Missile Defense Systems, stated, “We are extremely proud of the accomplishments of our government and industry team, and we’re pleased to play a role in preparing AMDR for the fleet. Kratos looks forward to future opportunities to provide the most capable and affordable target solutions available to support the U.S. Navy and the Missile Defense Agency.”  

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops transformative, affordable technology for the Department of Defense and commercial customers. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technologies for these industries are brought to market through proactive research and a streamlined development process. Kratos specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, training and combat systems. For more information, go to www.kratosdefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 25, 2016, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:
Yolanda White
858-812-7302 Direct

Investor Information:
877-934-4687
[email protected]

