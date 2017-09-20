Labeling a smarter future with UPM Raflatac at Labelexpo Europe 2017

(UPM Raflatac, Helsinki, 20 September 2017 at 11:00 EET) – UPM Raflatac’s experts welcome visitors to Labelexpo Europe on 25-28 September in Brussels. Under the theme ‘Labeling a smarter future’, we will be highlighting our innovative and sustainable label solutions together with the world-class service.

RAFNXT+ product range marks the launch of a unique forest positive approach for sustainable labeling. Together with optimized raw material efficiencies, RAFNXT+ creates labeling solutions that delivers sustainability credentials that go way beyond the industry standard.

The new RPMD adhesive range especially targeted for medical device and healthcare industries can be used for products like insulin pens, auto-injectors, inhalers and infusion bags and bottles, as well as blood donation labeling and sterilization pouches. Selected paper and film face materials combined with a new multi-faceted RPMD adhesive have excellent adhesion with a tight mandrel hold on glass and plastic, and are both sterilization resistant and migration safe.

Rafbio PE85 film, a sustainable alternative to standard PE film which contains more than 80% renewable plant-based raw material. It’s made of sugarcane ethanol and performs just like standard PE film. It is ideal for home and personal care applications and has excellent flexibility for squeezable packaging and contoured containers.

With our ICE and ICE Premium wine label stocks our visitors will have the opportunity to witness extreme resistance to humidity, water and ice. Designed to survive changes in temperature and humidity without peeling, curling, edge lifting or wrinkling, ICE and ICE Premium products ensure that brands are showcased at their finest.

RafMore is a new smart labeling solution for brand promotion, brand protection and logistic applications. RafMore gives each and every labeled product a unique digital identity. The unique codes embedded into the label designs are stored in a cloud database and act as an information channel at every point on the product’s journey from creation to consumption.

RafCycle® is the answer to label waste. It is a recycling concept that reuses pressure sensitive label waste to create new materials. RafCycle takes self-adhesive label byproducts that would otherwise be incinerated or landfilled and gives them new life. Visit our stand to witness circular economy in action!

UPM Raflatac

UPM Raflatac is one of the world’s leading producers of self-adhesive label materials. We supply high-quality paper and film label stock for consumer product and industrial labelling through a global network of factories, distribution terminals and sales offices. We employ around 3,000 people and made sales of EUR 1.4 billion (USD 1.5 billion) in 2016. UPM Raflatac is part of UPM – The Biofore Company. Find out more at www.upmraflatac.com.

UPM

Through the renewing of the bio and forest industries, UPM is building a sustainable future across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Paper ENA and UPM Plywood. Our products are made of renewable raw materials and are recyclable. We serve our customers worldwide. The group employs around 19,300 people and its annual sales are approximately EUR 10 billion. UPM shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Helsinki. UPM – The Biofore Company – www.upm.com

