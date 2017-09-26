Laipac Technology Inc. Launching the LooK Watch – IoT Standalone Smartwatch – on Kickstarter

Breaking News
TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Laipac Technology Inc., a Toronto based Canadian company, announces today the launch of their LooK Watch on Kickstarter. LooK Watch is the first Internet of Things (IoT) standalone smartwatch with Android OS. Established in 1999, Laipac Technology Inc. is a market leader in reliable and user-friendly GPS and IoT consumer devices. “Improving quality of life and delivering innovative solutions with high quality products are core to our mission.” Quoted by the co-founder and CEO, Diego Lai.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ecda8010-f1ce-4c10-9a3d-41a79c74ab8c

The LooK Watch is made of high-quality stainless steel with AMOLED display and sapphire glass. It is offered in six different color combinations: black gold, blue gold, rose white, black silver, blue silver, and white silver.

For a limited time, the LooK Watch is offered at 40% off its future retail price. The premium silver collection is $158 usd and the elite gold collection is $168 usd. 
Kickstarter link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/lookwatch/look-watch-first-iot-integrated-standalone-smartwa?ref=nav_search

With its advanced suite of features and software, the LooK Watch is a solution designed with today’s needs in mind. Some features include:

  • Make and receive all phone calls from the LooK Watch itself without being paired to your cellphone.
  • It has cellular connectivity worldwide, WiFi, Bluetooth, compatibility with Android and iOS, voice activation, and it is unlocked.
  • Plenty of memory (16GB) to download, and store your songs, watch movies, shows, video clips, and store photos.
  • Through our LocationNow IoT platform you can locate LooK Watch with its safety features
  • Feel secure with its integrated SOS button and GPS features, heart rate sensor, fall detection and response system, maps, fitness and health trackers, breadcrumb trails and more.
  • Download apps through Google Play Store.
  • The longest lasting smartwatch battery life.
  • Even more exceptional features are included in the LooK Watch.

Support us in Kickstarter

Visit us in Kickstarter and search LooK Watch. Join our email list and be the first to receive product info and Kickstarter updates. We have exciting plans in the works, and we would love for you to be a part of our journey. Follow our social media platforms for more information. You can find us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. For more information, visit: www.laipac.com

About Laipac Technology Inc.

Laipac Technology Inc. is a leading company in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) products and solutions. Laipac provides an excellent IoT platform for real time asset tracking and people monitoring on LocationNow.com. Laipac Technology Inc. was founded in 1999 by two distinguished Canadian entrepreneurs, Maria C. Pacini and Diego Lai, who continuously strive for product improvements and new ideas with the purpose of bringing the best innovated products to the market. Laipac Technology Inc. is currently exporting products and solutions to over 85 countries and has received numerous awards and nominations that recognizes the excellent business achievements and visions for the future. For more information, visit: http://www.laipac.com/

Laipac Technology Inc.
[email protected] 

