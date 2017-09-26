Lantronix Joins the Control System Integrators Association (CSIA) as a Technology Partner to Drive Adoption of the Internet of Things in the Manufacturing Industry

Breaking News
IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX), a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets, today announced that it has joined the Control System Integrators Association (CSIA), a global trade association that seeks to advance the industry of control system integration.  

Lantronix has been delivering robust connectivity solutions for the machine-to-machine (M2M) and IoT industry for more than 25 years with customers across various industrial segments, including manufacturing.  With the advancement of IoT technologies, cloud computing, and data analytics, more and more manufacturers are looking to connect their factory tools and automation systems to gain better real time operational visibility, increase overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), and perform predictive maintenance. Lantronix’ new IoT solutions, including the SGX 5150 IoT device gateway and the MACH10™ multi-dimensional IoT software platform, are ideal solutions for control system integrators to quickly and profitably deliver these benefits to their customers.  

“The manufacturing industry is starting to embrace IoT as the enabler for the factory of the future,” said Shahram Mehraban, Lantronix vice president of marketing. “Participation in CSIA and collaboration with its member community gives us the opportunity to accelerate this digital transformation in the manufacturing industry.”

“Industrial IoT is the way of the future for manufacturing and process engineering, and it’s imperative to helping CSIA’s integrator members add value and revenue to their client relationships,” said Tony Veroeven, CSIA Marketing Manager. “We look forward to Lantronix being a part of this trend at CSIA.”

About The Control System Integrators Association
The Control System Integrators Association (CSIA) is a global non-profit professional association that seeks to advance the industry of control system integration for the success of members and their clients. For more information, visit www.controlsys.org.

About Lantronix 
Lantronix, Inc. is a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets. Our mission is to be the leading supplier of IoT solutions that enable companies to dramatically simplify the creation, deployment, and management of IoT projects while providing secure access to data for applications and people.

With more than two decades of experience in creating robust machine to machine (M2M) technologies, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling our customers to build new business models and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Our connectivity solutions are deployed inside millions of machines serving a wide range of industries, including data center, medical, security, industrial, transportation, retail, financial, environmental and government.

Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog, featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix. View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixInc or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix.

