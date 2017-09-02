Largest wildfire in Los Angeles history forces hundreds to evacuate

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – A wildfire on the northern edge of Los Angeles rapidly grew on Saturday into what the mayor called the largest blaze in the city’s history, prompting the evacuation of hundreds of people and the closure of a major highway.
