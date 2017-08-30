Helsinki, Finland, 2017-08-30 07:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —



Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Stock exchange release

30 August 2017 8.00 am

Lassila & Tikanoja’s financial information and AGM in 2018

In the year 2018 Lassila & Tikanoja plc will disclose financial information as follows:

Financial statements release 2017: 31 January 2018 at 8.00 am

Interim Report January – March: 26 April 2018 at 8.00 am

Half-Year Report January – June: 31 July 2018 at 8.00 am

Interim Report January – September: 25 October 2018 at 8.00 am

The Annual Report that includes the report by the Board of Directors and the financial statements for the year 2017 will be published in February in week 8.

The Annual General Meeting is tentatively scheduled for Thursday 15 March 2018. The Board of Directors will decide on the summoning of the meeting at a later date.

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Pekka Ojanpää

President and CEO

For additional information please contact

Timo Leinonen, CFO, tel. +358 400 793 073

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is transforming the consumer society into an efficient recycling society. In co-operation with our customers we are reducing waste volumes, extending the useful lives of properties, recovering materials and decreasing the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers to focus on their core business and to save the environment. Together, we create well-being and jobs. With operations in Finland, Sweden and Russia, L&T employs 8,000 persons. Net sales in 2016 amounted to EUR 661.8 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.lassila-tikanoja.com