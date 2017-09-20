Lastline Webinar on Fighting Ransomware Bolsters Educational Value of UK Security Serious Week

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lastline Inc., the leader in advanced network-based malware protection, today announced that it is participating in the Security Serious Week Virtual Summit, a week’s worth of webinars with the theme of Bridging the Cyber Skills Gap through Diversity and Creativity. The company’s support consists of an educational webinar on effective strategies for combating ransomware without breaking the bank, delivered on Wednesday, October 4 by John Cloonan, security expert and head of products for Lastline.

“The essence of the Security Serious Week Virtual Summit is to encourage companies and individuals to think about their security – so that the UK becomes a safer place to do business,” said Yvonne Eskenzi, founder of Security Serious Week and co-Founder of Eskenzi PR. “It is no secret that the UK is hugely under-resourced when it comes to having skilled people to protect our businesses and residents, especially with the increasing and constant onslaught of cyber-attacks. The contributions, as sponsors and educators, from companies like Lastline, are essential to achieving our mission of educating security professionals.”

Security Serious Week takes place October 2–6 as part of European Cyber Security Awareness Month. Lastline is also honored to sponsor a key element of Security Serious Week, the second annual Security Serious Unsung Heroes Awards. The event honors the unsung heroes who work tirelessly to avert disasters by defending their networks from the daily onslaught of breaches.

“I’m honored to be able to participate in Security Serious Week and sponsor the Unsung Heroes Awards,” commented John Cloonan. “Lastline’s roots are in education, having been founded by three leading security academics. Accordingly, we’re committed to sharing information and resources that aid security professionals in keeping their companies safe from cyberattacks. While technology such as ours can improve the productivity of security teams and the effectiveness of their breach protection efforts, it’s still essential to ensure analysts are knowledgeable and up to date on attack techniques.”

Lastline Breach Defender™, the company’s flagship product, is the industry’s only solution that provides a dynamic blueprint of a breach as it unfolds and moves laterally across a network. Informed by unprecedented understanding of malware behaviors, Lastline Breach Defender provides the visibility, context, threat intelligence, and integration enterprise security teams need to remediate breaches faster, with fewer resources, and at lower cost. Lastline’s family of products is widely acknowledged as the industry’s most effective advanced threat detection and breach protection solutions. NSS Labs’ 2016 Breach Detection Systems Test recognized Lastline as the only breach detection offering they have ever tested to achieve 100-percent detection effectiveness with zero false positives. 

Learn more about Lastline’s upcoming Security Serious Week webinar here.

About Lastline
Lastline provides breach protection products that are innovating the way companies defend against advanced malware. We deliver the visibility, context, analysis, and integrations enterprise security teams need to quickly and completely eradicate malware-based threats before a damaging and costly data breach occurs. Headquartered in Redwood City, California with offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia, Lastline’s technology is used by Global 5000 enterprises, is offered directly and through resellers and security service providers, and is integrated into leading third-party security technologies worldwide.
www.lastline.com

Media Contact:
[email protected]

