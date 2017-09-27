Latvijas Gāze, JSC attracts credit line of 35 million euros

Despite the opening of the natural gas market and the new competition environment, Latvijas Gāze expects very active natural gas trading in the next heating season. Hence, in order to raise additional current assets, Latvijas Gāze has signed a contract with “OP Corporate Bank plc” on opening a credit line of 35 million euros for 18 months.
Vinsents Makaris
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: + (371) 67 369 144
E-mail: [email protected]
