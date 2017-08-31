Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Legal Officer

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 21 mins ago

BALTIMORE, Aug. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Laureate Education, Inc. (Nasdaq:LAUR) announced the appointment of Victoria Silbey as its new senior vice president, secretary, and chief legal officer.

With more than 25 years of legal experience, Silbey joins the Laureate team after nearly 20 years at SunGard Data Systems Inc., a global software and services company, where she was the chief legal officer and senior vice president. Previously, she was a litigation attorney at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP.

Reporting to Laureate’s president and chief administrative officer, Eilif Serck-Hanssen, Silbey will join Laureate on September 7, 2017.

“We are excited to welcome Victoria, an impressive and experienced leader to the Laureate team,” said Serck-Hanssen. “Her diverse combination of expertise in the legal, business, and technology fields, in addition to her outcome-driven leadership credentials, are a perfect match for our company.”

Silbey, who will be based in Baltimore, will be a key member of the executive management team and will be responsible for all global legal affairs, corporate governance, regulatory matters, and ethics and compliance.

“Laureate has a unique business model with an unprecedented global reach that provides access to education in underserved markets around the world,” said Silbey. “I’m looking forward to the challenges and opportunities that will allow me to contribute to the success of the company.”

Silbey holds a Juris Doctor and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Cornell University, as well as a Master of Philosophy degree from Oxford University.

Silbey will succeed Robert Zentz who is retiring after serving 20 years as Laureate’s general counsel.

About Laureate Education, Inc.

Laureate Education, Inc. is the largest global network of degree-granting higher education institutions, with more than one million students enrolled across nearly 70 institutions in 25 countries at campuses and online. Laureate offers high-quality, undergraduate, graduate, and specialized degree programs in a wide range of academic disciplines that provide attractive employment prospects. Laureate believes that when our students succeed, countries prosper, and societies benefit. This belief is expressed through the company’s philosophy of being Here for Good and is represented by its status as a Certified B Corporation® and conversion in 2015 to a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, a new class of corporation committed to creating a positive impact on society. 

