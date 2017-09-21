Breaking News
LBI Media Creates Fundraising Site to Help Victims of Mexico Earthquake

BURBANK, Calif., Sept. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LBI Media, the fastest growing, minority owned Spanish-language broadcasting company in the U.S. announced today that it has established a fundraising site to support the relief efforts for the victims of the Mexico earthquake. The web site to make donations is www.youcaring.com/TodosConMexico.

LBI Media and its various media properties, including Estrella TV Network, Fenomeno Studios and all of its radio stations have activated a fundraising campaign to mobilize the US Hispanic audience to raise money in support of the relief efforts in Mexico. Funds raised will benefit the Mexican Red Cross, Los Topos and other civilian organizations supporting reconstruction efforts in Puebla, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Morelos and Mexico City.

“Following the devastating news of the recent Mexico City earthquake, we immediately mobilized LBI Media’s various properties to begin raising funds for relief and reconstruction efforts in all the affected areas in Mexico. We stand in solidarity with Mexico and we understand the anxiety and fear our community is experiencing. Our initial goal is to raise $100,000, but are hopeful that we can exceed that amount. EstrellaTV’s news department will continue providing the most recent developments in the rescue efforts and the latest news related to this catastrophic event,” stated Lenard Liberman, CEO, LBI Media.

The fundraising web site was created by LBI Media on September 20th and in a matter of 24 hours has raised over $35,000. LBI Media employees and executives were among the first donors to make contributions. The website www.youcaring.com/TodosConMexico has been promoted heavily, not only during Estrella TV’s seven daily newscasts, but also on-air through all of its radio properties across the US, including the Don Cheto Radio Network, a nationally syndicated morning show.

About LBI Media, Inc. 
LBI Media, Inc., is a leading Spanish-language entertainment company and one of the largest Spanish-language radio and television broadcasters in the U.S., based on revenues and number of stations. The company owns 16 radio stations (thirteen FM and three AM), ten television stations, “EstrellaTV,” a leading Spanish-language television broadcast network in the U.S., and Fenomeno Studios multi-channel network. Through EstrellaTV, we broadcast in 47 designated market areas, or DMAs, across the U.S. through both our owned television stations and affiliates. The company produces over 50 hours of original television programming at its Burbank Television Studios each week. The EstrellaTV programming catalog consists of over 7,500 hours of original Spanish-language television programming in genres including talk, drama, comedy, variety, reality, music and more. To learn more about LBI Media and see company updates, please visit www.lbimedia.com.

