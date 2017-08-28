Breaking News
Home / Top News / Levine Leichtman Capital Partners and Management Acquire FlexXray, LLC

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners and Management Acquire FlexXray, LLC

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Levine Leichtman Capital Partners (“LLCP”), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, announced today that it has partnered with management to acquire FlexXray LLC (“FlexXray” or the “Company”). FlexXray is the leading provider of x-ray inspection services focused exclusively on food safety. FlexXray assists Fortune 100 food manufacturers with regulatory compliance and food safety issues by identifying and removing foreign contaminants from food. Hundreds of manufacturing plants in North America rely on FlexXray’s industry-leading expertise and customer service to salvage valuable products when contamination events occur in the normal course of the food manufacturing process. FlexXray was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX. 

The investment in FlexXray will be made out of LLCP Lower Middle Market Fund, L.P. 

According to LLCP Partner Bob Poletti, “We are excited to partner with Kevin Fritzmeyer and the rest of the management team who have successfully led the growth of FlexXray. The Company’s high ROI service has entrenched the Company in a critical place in the food safety ecosystem. We look forward to working with management as they continue to expand the business.” 

The Company’s management team, led by Kevin Fritzmeyer, will acquire a meaningful ownership stake in the Company in connection with the transaction. 

Regarding the transaction, Fritzmeyer commented, “I am delighted to partner with LLCP as FlexXray seeks to realize the significant growth opportunities available to the Company. LLCP’s resources and experience will be critical in the continued development of the Company, and I look forward to leveraging LLCP’s strategic and financial expertise.” 

LLCP was advised by Honigman Miller Schwartz and Cohn LLP. FlexXray was advised by Houlihan Lokey Capital, Inc.

For more information, visit http://www.llcp.com.

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

LLCP is a Los Angeles, California based private investment firm that has managed approximately $9.0 billion of institutional capital since its inception. LLCP invests in middle market companies located in the United States and Europe. LLCP is currently making new investments through Levine Leichtman Capital Partners VI, L.P., LLCP Lower Middle Market Fund, L.P., Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Private Capital Solutions, L.P., Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Europe, L.P. and LLCP Co-Investment Fund, L.P. LLCP has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Chicago, London and The Hague.

CONTACT: Contact:  David Wolmer
Phone: 310-275-5335
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.