LGI Homes Announces Grand Opening of Crystal Lakes Near Katy

BROOKSHIRE, Texas, Sept. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) announced the grand opening of Crystal Lakes, a development of new construction homes near the Katy, Texas area. Crystal Lakes signifies the builder’s debut project along I-10 west of Houston, and brings an affordable option to buyers in the popular area near Houston’s Energy Corridor.

Crystal Lakes offers something for everyone looking to achieve the dream of homeownership in the popular Katy area. With easy access to I-10, Crystal Lakes is only a few miles from top-rated shopping, dining and entertainment attractions, and just a short commute from Houston’s major employment district. Within minutes of the community, residents can indulge in shopping at Katy Mills outlet mall or Bass Pro Shops, or unwind at Typhoon Texas, Main Event or one of the numerous city parks and sports fields located nearby.

Crystal Lakes features award winning homes built with the care and precision that are the hallmark of LGI Homes. Priced from the $150s, Crystal Lakes offers new construction homes at an exceptional value, with five floor plans ranging in size from three to five bedrooms. Every home at Crystal Lakes comes standard with thousands of dollars in upgrades, including gorgeous wood cabinetry, energy efficient appliances, fully-fenced backyards and front yard landscaping.

For more information about Crystal Lakes or to schedule a tour, please call (877) 822-9004 ext. 1906 or visit www.lgihomes.com.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington and Tennessee. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 14 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed over 19,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560