LGI Homes Announces the Grand Opening of New Seattle Area Community

TUMWATER, Wash., Sept. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) announces the Grand Opening of Deschutes River Highlands, a new community in the Seattle area.

Located near Olympia, Washington, Deschutes River Highlands offers residents affordable homes in an incredible location. A variety of spacious new floor plans are available from three-bedroom ramblers to five-bedroom two story homes. Each home includes over $10,000 in incredible upgrades such as quartz countertops, gorgeous wood cabinets and all new energy efficient kitchen appliances. Also included with every home is front yard landscaping, fenced backyards and a new home warranty.

Deschutes River Highlands is a family-friendly community with miles of walking and biking paths throughout. Within walking distance from the neighborhood is Munn Lake, which offers a quiet place to relax and fish. A variety of entertainment opportunities are also nearby, including parks, museums and gardens.

With builder paid closing costs and no down payment required, homebuyers in the Olympia area do not want to miss this incredible opportunity to own a brand new home at Deschutes River Highlands, starting in the low-$300s.

LGI Homes is hosting a Grand Opening event for Deschutes River Highlands on September 23rd. Special pricing and incentives will be offered on this day only. Interested buyers are encouraged to call (844) 792-3700 ext 1841 for more information.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington and Tennessee. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 14 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed over 19,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560