Breaking News
Home / Top News / LGI Homes Announces the Grand Opening of New Seattle Area Community

LGI Homes Announces the Grand Opening of New Seattle Area Community

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

TUMWATER, Wash., Sept. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) announces the Grand Opening of Deschutes River Highlands, a new community in the Seattle area.

Located near Olympia, Washington, Deschutes River Highlands offers residents affordable homes in an incredible location. A variety of spacious new floor plans are available from three-bedroom ramblers to five-bedroom two story homes. Each home includes over $10,000 in incredible upgrades such as quartz countertops, gorgeous wood cabinets and all new energy efficient kitchen appliances. Also included with every home is front yard landscaping, fenced backyards and a new home warranty.

Deschutes River Highlands is a family-friendly community with miles of walking and biking paths throughout. Within walking distance from the neighborhood is Munn Lake, which offers a quiet place to relax and fish. A variety of entertainment opportunities are also nearby, including parks, museums and gardens.

With builder paid closing costs and no down payment required, homebuyers in the Olympia area do not want to miss this incredible opportunity to own a brand new home at Deschutes River Highlands, starting in the low-$300s.

LGI Homes is hosting a Grand Opening event for Deschutes River Highlands on September 23rd. Special pricing and incentives will be offered on this day only. Interested buyers are encouraged to call (844) 792-3700 ext 1841 for more information.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington and Tennessee. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 14 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed over 19,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com. 

MEDIA CONTACT:
Rachel Eaton
(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.