Liberty Property Trust Announces Third Quarter 2017 Dividend

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) today announced that its board of trustees has declared a cash dividend of $0.40 per share on the company’s common shares of beneficial interest for the third quarter of 2017. The dividend will be payable on October 15, 2017 to shareholders of record on October 2, 2017.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior office and industrial properties. Liberty’s 99 million square foot portfolio includes 560 properties which provide office, distribution and light manufacturing facilities to 1,200 tenants.

