Liberty Property Trust Hosts Third Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Liberty Property Trust will host its third quarter results conference call on Tuesday, October 24, 2017, at 1:00 P.M., ET. The call can be accessed by dialing (855) 277-7530 and entering the passcode 80597739. The conference call will also be available live at www.libertyproperty.com in the “Investor Relations” section of the site. Liberty will issue a press release detailing results the same day before the market opens.

If you are unable to join the conference call, you may access the archived webcast, also in the Investor Relations section of the web site. In addition, a recording will be available telephonically until November 24, 2017 by dialing (855) 859-2056 and using the passcode 80597739.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior office and industrial properties. Liberty’s 99 million square foot portfolio includes 560 properties which provide office, distribution and light manufacturing facilities to 1,200 tenants.

Inquiries: Jeanne Leonard, Liberty Property Trust, 610.648.1704