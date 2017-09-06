Link Between Psychiatric Drugs and Suicide Exposed by CCHR Florida

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR), a non-profit mental health watchdog founded by the Church of Scientology which exposes human rights violations and is dedicated to the protection of children, is holding a month long open house in recognition of World Suicide Prevention Day in order to shed light on the link between psychiatric drugs and suicidal ideation.

September 10, 2017 marks the 15th World Suicide Prevention Day and in recognition of the more than 800,000 people who die by suicide each year, the Florida chapter of CCHR is holding an open house throughout the month of September for the purpose of educating individuals on the dangerous connection between psychiatric drugs and death by suicide.i

Thirteen years after the FDA issued their now famous warning that children and teenagers who were taking antidepressants might have increased suicidal thoughts and behavior, not only is the suicide rate increasing but one in ten people ages 12 and older are taking an antidepressant in the United States. The FDA warning was issued as a result of studies, which demonstrated that children and teenagers who take antidepressants were nearly twice as likely to think about, actually attempt or tragically in some cases commit suicide.ii

Despite the fact that suicide rates for adolescent boys and girls have been steadily rising since 2007, over 2.1 million children 17 years of age and younger are taking antidepressants in the United States.iii iv

“When suicide is being reported as the third leading cause of death for those age 10 to 24 in Florida it is important for parents and young adults to know that the side effects of antidepressants include suicide and suicidal behavior,” stated Diane Stein, President CCHR Florida.v

With prescription drugs having become an epidemic in America and in other parts of the world, CCHR feels it is vital for the general public to know that antidepressant prescriptions continue to rise right along side suicide rates despite the known side effects of these dangerous drugs.vi

The CCHR Florida World Suicide Prevention Day Open House runs daily through the month of September at their center located at 109 N. Fort Harrison Ave in downtown Clearwater. To learn more, please call 727-442-8820 or visit www.cchrflorida.org.

About CCHR:

Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. It was L. Ron Hubbard, the founder of Scientology, who brought the terror of psychiatric imprisonment to the notice of the world. In March 1969, he said, “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health.’”

