LINN Energy Donates to Harvey Disaster Relief Efforts

HOUSTON, Aug. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LINN Energy, Inc. (OTCQB:LNGG) (“LINN” or the “Company”) today announced that it will donate $100,000 to the American Red Cross to aid in Harvey disaster recovery efforts in Houston. Additionally, the Company will donate up to $100,000 to match any donations made by its employees.

“Our Houston community has been hit hard by Harvey. The devastation is widespread and the damages are only now being assessed in areas where water has receded. Recovery efforts will be a very long road and many of those affected the worst are our own employees and others with limited resources to recover. We are committed to supporting the community and our employees during this time,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Mark E. Ellis. “We are proud to be able to support an agency that is already on the ground providing assistance to those that need it the most.”

ABOUT LINN

LINN Energy, Inc. was formed in February 2017 as the reorganized successor to LINN Energy, LLC. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company’s core focus is the upstream and midstream development of the Merge/SCOOP/STACK in Oklahoma. Additionally, the company is pursuing emerging horizontal opportunities in the Mid-Continent, Rockies, North Louisiana and East Texas while continuing to add value by efficiently operating and applying new technology to a diverse set of long-life producing assets. More information about LINN is available at www.linnenergy.com.