Listing of bond loan issued by Icelandair Group hf. on STO Corporate Bonds (904/16)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Icelandair Group hf. with effect from 2016-12-23. The instrument will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds.

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

