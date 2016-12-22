Listing of bond loan issued by Icelandair Group hf. on STO Corporate Bonds (904/16)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Icelandair Group hf. with effect from 2016-12-23. The instrument will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds.
Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050
