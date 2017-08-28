Listing of bond loan issued by Skandiabanken AB (publ) on STO Corporate Bonds (570/17)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Skandiabanken AB (publ) with effect from 2017-08-29. The instrument will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds.
Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, [email protected], +46 8 405 7050
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Littelfuse to Acquire IXYS Corporation - August 28, 2017
- Isodiol International Inc. Provides Sponsorship at the US Autism & Asperger Association Conference - August 28, 2017
- Grace Agrees to Acquire Evonik Dental Silica and Huber Defoamer Product Lines - August 28, 2017