Listing of bond loan issued by Sundsvalls kommun on STO Corporate Bonds (596/17)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Sundsvalls kommun with effect from 2017-09-11. The instrument will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds.
Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, [email protected], +46 8 405 7050
