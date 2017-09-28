Listing of bond loan(s) issued by SAAB on STO Corporate Bonds 652/17

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan(s) issued by SAAB with effect from 2017-09-29. The instrument(s) will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds.
Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, [email protected], +46 8 405 7050
