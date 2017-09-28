Breaking News
Home / Top News / LISTING ON PRELIST: ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION ON 29 SEPTEMBER 2017

LISTING ON PRELIST: ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION ON 29 SEPTEMBER 2017

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

EXCHANGE NOTICE,  28 SEPTEMBER 2017  SHARES

LISTING ON PRELIST: ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION ON 29 SEPTEMBER 2017

The shares of Rovio Entertainment Corporation will be listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki’s
Prelist on Friday 29 September 2017. The trading code of the share is ROVIO.

Basic information on Rovio Entertainment Corporation as of 29 September 2017:

Trading code: ROVIO
Issuer code: ROVIO
ISIN-code: FI4000266804
LEI code: 743700H95H3OPXDV6568
Orderbook id: 144044
Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201
Tick Size Table: XHEL other Equities / 228
MIC: XHEL
Number of shares: 77 921 494
Listing date on Prelist: 29 September 2017

Industry: 3000 Consumer Goods
ICB Supersector: 3700 Personal & Household Goods
Market Cap Segment: Mid Cap
Managing director: Kati Levoranta
Address: Keilaranta 7
         FI-02150 ESPOO
  FINLAND
Phone: +358 207 888 300
Internet: www.rovio.com


Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, [email protected], +358 9 6166 7260


* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *


TIEDOTE,  28.9.2017  OSAKKEET

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ PRELISTALLE 29.9.2017

Rovio Entertainment Oyj:n osake otetaan Nasdaq Helsingin Prelistalle perjantaina 29.9.2017. Osakkeen kaupankäyntitunnus on ROVIO.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj:n perustiedot 29.9.2017:

Kaupankäyntitunnus: ROVIO
Liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus: ROVIO
ISIN-koodi: FI4000266804
LEI-tunnus: 743700H95H3OPXDV6568
id: 144044
Segmentti: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201
Tikkivälitaulukko: XHEL other Equities / 228
MIC: XHEL
Osakkeiden lukumäärä: 77 921 494
Kaupankäynti Prelistalla alkaa: 29.9.2017

Toimiala: 3000 Kulutustavarat
ICB Ylätoimialaluokka: 3700 Kotitaloustarvikkeet
Markkina-arvoluokka: Keskisuuret yhtiöt
Toimitusjohtaja: Kati Levoranta
Osoite: Keilaranta 7
 02150 ESPOO
Puhelin: 0207 888 300
Internet: www.rovio.com


Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, [email protected], +358 9 6166 7260

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.