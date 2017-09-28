EXCHANGE NOTICE, 28 SEPTEMBER 2017 SHARES
LISTING ON PRELIST: ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION ON 29 SEPTEMBER 2017
The shares of Rovio Entertainment Corporation will be listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki’s
Prelist on Friday 29 September 2017. The trading code of the share is ROVIO.
Basic information on Rovio Entertainment Corporation as of 29 September 2017:
Trading code: ROVIO
Issuer code: ROVIO
ISIN-code: FI4000266804
LEI code: 743700H95H3OPXDV6568
Orderbook id: 144044
Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201
Tick Size Table: XHEL other Equities / 228
MIC: XHEL
Number of shares: 77 921 494
Listing date on Prelist: 29 September 2017
Industry: 3000 Consumer Goods
ICB Supersector: 3700 Personal & Household Goods
Market Cap Segment: Mid Cap
Managing director: Kati Levoranta
Address: Keilaranta 7
FI-02150 ESPOO
FINLAND
Phone: +358 207 888 300
Internet: www.rovio.com
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, [email protected], +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE, 28.9.2017 OSAKKEET
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ PRELISTALLE 29.9.2017
Rovio Entertainment Oyj:n osake otetaan Nasdaq Helsingin Prelistalle perjantaina 29.9.2017. Osakkeen kaupankäyntitunnus on ROVIO.
Rovio Entertainment Oyj:n perustiedot 29.9.2017:
Kaupankäyntitunnus: ROVIO
Liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus: ROVIO
ISIN-koodi: FI4000266804
LEI-tunnus: 743700H95H3OPXDV6568
id: 144044
Segmentti: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201
Tikkivälitaulukko: XHEL other Equities / 228
MIC: XHEL
Osakkeiden lukumäärä: 77 921 494
Kaupankäynti Prelistalla alkaa: 29.9.2017
Toimiala: 3000 Kulutustavarat
ICB Ylätoimialaluokka: 3700 Kotitaloustarvikkeet
Markkina-arvoluokka: Keskisuuret yhtiöt
Toimitusjohtaja: Kati Levoranta
Osoite: Keilaranta 7
02150 ESPOO
Puhelin: 0207 888 300
Internet: www.rovio.com
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, [email protected], +358 9 6166 7260
