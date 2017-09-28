LISTING ON PRELIST: ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION ON 29 SEPTEMBER 2017

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 28 SEPTEMBER 2017 SHARES

The shares of Rovio Entertainment Corporation will be listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki’s

Prelist on Friday 29 September 2017. The trading code of the share is ROVIO.

Basic information on Rovio Entertainment Corporation as of 29 September 2017:

Trading code: ROVIO

Issuer code: ROVIO

ISIN-code: FI4000266804

LEI code: 743700H95H3OPXDV6568

Orderbook id: 144044

Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201

Tick Size Table: XHEL other Equities / 228

MIC: XHEL

Number of shares: 77 921 494

Listing date on Prelist: 29 September 2017

Industry: 3000 Consumer Goods

ICB Supersector: 3700 Personal & Household Goods

Market Cap Segment: Mid Cap

Managing director: Kati Levoranta

Address: Keilaranta 7

FI-02150 ESPOO

FINLAND

Phone: +358 207 888 300

Internet: www.rovio.com



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, [email protected], +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE, 28.9.2017 OSAKKEET

Rovio Entertainment Oyj:n osake otetaan Nasdaq Helsingin Prelistalle perjantaina 29.9.2017. Osakkeen kaupankäyntitunnus on ROVIO.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj:n perustiedot 29.9.2017:

Kaupankäyntitunnus: ROVIO

Liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus: ROVIO

ISIN-koodi: FI4000266804

LEI-tunnus: 743700H95H3OPXDV6568

id: 144044

Segmentti: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201

Tikkivälitaulukko: XHEL other Equities / 228

MIC: XHEL

Osakkeiden lukumäärä: 77 921 494

Kaupankäynti Prelistalla alkaa: 29.9.2017

Toimiala: 3000 Kulutustavarat

ICB Ylätoimialaluokka: 3700 Kotitaloustarvikkeet

Markkina-arvoluokka: Keskisuuret yhtiöt

Toimitusjohtaja: Kati Levoranta

Osoite: Keilaranta 7

02150 ESPOO

Puhelin: 0207 888 300

Internet: www.rovio.com



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, [email protected], +358 9 6166 7260