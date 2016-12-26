L'ORÉAL: News Release

Breaking News
Clichy, Monday 26th December 2016 at 6.00 p.m.
  

NEWS RELEASE

L’Oréal has been informed that on 16th December 2016, the members of the Bettencourt Meyers family group, and Mr Jean-Paul Agon for 100 shares, signed lock-up agreements under the Dutreil Law for 185,704,189 L’Oréal shares representing 33.065% of the capital and of the voting rights of the company on the date of the agreement.

The lock-up agreements were concluded in application of Articles 787 B and 885 I bis of the French General Tax Code for a period of two years, tacitly renewable for one-year periods. They do not include any preferential rights for sales or acquisitions for the benefit of the signatories and do not constitute a concerted action vis-à-vis the company.

“This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy L’Oréal shares. If you wish to obtain more comprehensive information about L’Oréal, please refer to the public documents registered in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, also available in English on our Internet site www.loreal-finance.com.
This news release may contain some forward-looking statements. Although the Company considers that these statements are based on reasonable hypotheses at the date of publication of this release, they are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or projected in these statements.”

