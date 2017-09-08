L’ORÉAL: News Release: “L’Oréal and Natura have finalised the sale of The Body Shop to Natura”

Breaking News
L’Oréal and Natura have finalised the sale of The Body Shop to Natura

Clichy, 8 September 2017 – After obtaining the necessary authorisations from the relevant authorities, L’Oréal and Natura Cosméticos SA have finalised on 7 September 2017, the definitive agreement for the sale of The Body Shop to Natura, in accordance with the terms of the project announced on 9 June 2017.

About L’Oréal

L’Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 100 years. With its unique international portfolio of 34 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 25.8 billion euros in 2016 and employs 89,300 people worldwide. As the world’s leading beauty company, L’Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail and e-commerce.
Research and Innovation, and a dedicated research team of 3,870 people, are at the core of L’Oréal’s strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world. L’Oréal’s sustainability commitment for 2020 “Sharing Beauty With All” sets out ambitious sustainable development objectives across the Group’s value chain.
“This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy L’Oréal shares. If you wish to obtain more comprehensive information about L’Oréal, please refer to the public documents registered in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, also available in English on our Internet site www.loreal-finance.com.
This news release may contain some forward-looking statements. Although the Company considers that these statements are based on reasonable hypotheses at the date of publication of this release, they are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or projected in these statements.”
                                                                 
Contacts L’ORÉAL (switchboard + 33 1 47 56 70 00)

Individual shareholders and market authorities
Mr Jean Régis CAROF
Tel: +33 1 47 56 83 02
[email protected] 

Financial analysts and Institutional investors
Mrs Françoise LAUVIN
Tel: +33 1 47 56 86 82
[email protected]

Journalists 
Mrs Polina HUARD
Tel: +33 1 47 56 87 88
[email protected]

For more information, please contact your bank, broker or financial institution (I.S.I.N. code: FR0000120321), and consult your usual newspapers, the Internet site for shareholders and investors – www.loreal-finance.com – or the L’Oréal Finance app, alternatively, call +33 1 40 14 80 50.

