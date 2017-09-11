Los Angeles Mediator and Family Law Attorney Mark B. Baer Receives Corporate LiveWire’s 2017 Global Award for “Family Lawyer of the Year, North America”

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mediator, facilitative Family Law Attorney and Collaborative Law Practitioner Mark B. Baer today announced that he has been named “Family Lawyer of the Year, North America” by the Corporate LiveWire Global Awards, 2017. This is Baer’s 3rd Global Award from Corporate LiveWire. Last year, he was awarded “Litigation & Dispute Resolution, Pasadena, California” while the year before, he received the award for “Family Law, Pasadena, California.” Baer blogs regularly for Psychology Today and recently co-edited, along with Michael Lang, the soon to be released California edition of Fiona A. McAuslan and Peter Nicholson’s book, “Divorce & Separation: A practical guide to making smart decisions.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5cf5b807-b1b3-419b-a29a-5395c4cb053c

The 2017 Corporate LiveWire Global Awards celebrate the achievements of the most successful individuals, companies and organizations in the Americas, Europe, Asia & Australasia, Africa & the Middle East, over the past year. Award categories include a wide variety of specialist fields including biotech and pharma, intellectual property, company formations and family law. The Global Awards honor those who standout for consistently showing best practice in every aspect of their work and who have excelled within their practice areas. Previous honorees include Google, Morgan Stanley, ExxonMobile, and Apple, each of which has earned the award through its dedication and performance rather than on a ‘pay to play’ basis, as in some award contests.

The Global Awards 2017 chose Baer based on his contributions as a thought leader in the American legal industry, as his reputation as an industry expert is demonstrated in his law and mediation practice, published work, and speaking engagements. Mediator Baer has long been on the landscape of leading attorneys in the nation and this culminated in his invitation to become a Fellow of the American Bar Foundation in May 2017.

The Fellows is an honorary organization of attorneys, judges, law faculty, and legal scholars whose public and private careers have demonstrated outstanding dedication to the welfare of their communities and to the highest principles of the legal profession. Membership in the Fellows is limited to one percent of lawyers licensed to practice in each jurisdiction. Members are nominated by their peers and elected by the Board of the American Bar Foundation.

When asked how he felt receiving such recognition, Baer said, “I am absolutely elated and proud to become a Fellow of the American Bar Foundation. That honor and being named Family Lawyer of the Year – The Americas by the Corporate LiveWire Global Award 2017 is an acknowledgement of my long-standing effort to shift the legal profession and mediation community from a competitive/combative approach toward a facilitative approach, particularly within the field of Family Law.

“Study after study has shown that family law clients of mediators and attorneys who took a facilitative approach generally report high-quality outcomes. A facilitative approach involves working to de-escalate conflict, helping parties carry out a smooth, open conversation, trying to improve the quality of the relationship between the parties, focusing on their interests, and engaging in problem solving behavior. The work that I, along with many others, are doing is slowly starting to change the landscape of Family Law and other fields of practice.

“I’m grateful that my voice, and those of many others with similar concerns, are being heard and considered. I humbly accept this Global Award and the invitation to become a Fellow of the American Bar Foundation on behalf of The Americas, The United States of America, the State of California, and the family law and peacemaking communities.”

