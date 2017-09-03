Los Angeles ‘turns corner’ on largest wildfire in city history

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – A smattering of rain and easing temperatures helped more than a thousand firefighters battling the largest wildfire in Los Angeles history gain the upper hand on the blaze on Sunday, but officials warned that danger remains.
