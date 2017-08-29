Breaking News
Louis Berger selected as design consultant for interstate road modernization in India

Gurgaon, India and Morristown, N.J., Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has selected Louis Berger to provide consultancy services for the preparation of detailed designs to upgrade roads (approximately 820 kilometers, or 510 miles, in total length) for two major road packages in southern India under the Bharatmala – Pariyojna scheme. Through these and similar projects, the Indian government aims to develop economic and interstate transport corridors, feeder routes and coastal thoroughfares to improve freight movement in the country.

“We are honored to support India’s objectives for two of its key road projects to better serve motorists across several states,” said Kshitish Nadgauda, senior vice president and managing director for Louis Berger in Asia. “These projects will make the roads wider, safer and more efficient while protecting the environment and enabling local and regional economic development.”

The two roads to be modernized under this project are the highway between the state of Tamil Nadu and the union territory of Puducherry in the Indian southern peninsula, and the road that links the nearby states of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Goa.

Louis Berger will first establish the technical, economic and financial viability of the current road modernization projects. The firm will then prepare the design, carry out all necessary studies to support interstate four- or six-lane road and economic transport corridor development, and assess various funding options for the modernization works. The projects will include road widening and alignment; repaving; upgrades to intersections, bridges, bypasses and service roads; new toll plaza design; and improvements for more efficient traffic flow. Our multidisciplinary team will also draft tender documents and support the client during the works procurement process.

Louis Berger has over 20 years of experience in India, working across a wide range of sectors, including bridges and tunnels, highways and roads, rail and transit, aviation, and smart cities, in support of India’s infrastructure development goals.

About Louis Berger
Louis Berger is a global professional services corporation that helps infrastructure and development clients solve their most complex challenges. We are a trusted partner to national, state and local government agencies; multilateral institutions; and commercial industry clients worldwide. By focusing on client needs to deliver quality, safe, financially-successful projects with integrity, we are committed to deliver on our promise to provide Solutions for a better world.

Louis Berger operates on every habitable continent. We have a long-standing presence in more than 50 nations, represented by the multidisciplinary expertise of 6,000 engineers, economists, scientists, managers and planners.

