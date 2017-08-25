MACAU (Reuters) – Chinese People’s Liberation Army troops were deployed onto the streets of Macau on Friday to help clean up in the aftermath of a devastating typhoon and amid mounting criticism authorities were unprepared for the severity of the storm.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Without insurance, some vendors balk at stocking Sears’ shelves - August 25, 2017
- Thailand’s court sets new date for Yingluck verdict, to seek arrest warrant - August 25, 2017
- Macau enlists Chinese army as authorities struggle with typhoon fallout - August 25, 2017