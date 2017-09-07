MacGregor wins hatch cover and crane contracts for five Chinese bulk carriers

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 7 SEPTEMBER 2017 AT 9:30 AM EEST

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has received an order from Yangzijiang shipyard in China to equip five 62,000 dwt open hatch bulk carriers (OHBC) with hatch covers and cranes. Equipment deliveries will start in 2018 and continue until 2019. The order was booked into Cargotec’s third quarter 2017 order intake.

“We want to help our customers succeed,” says Leif Byström, Senior Vice President, Cargo Handling, MacGregor. “Our commitment to this success is MacGregor’s long track record in engineering safe and efficient solutions for cargo handling and stowage.”

The order comprises the design of key hatch cover components and the delivery of twenty cranes; four per vessel. Each crane will be fitted with an active rotation control (ARC) system, which stabilises and automatically rotates a load in the air.

“This enables faster load handling, reduces cargo damage and delivers considerable energy savings,” adds Mr Byström.

For more information please contact:

Leif Byström, Senior Vice President, Cargo Handling, MacGregor

Tel: +46 660 294 171, Email: [email protected]

or

Heli Malkavaara, Senior Communications Manager, MacGregor,

Tel. +358 20 777 4500, Email: [email protected]

MacGregor shapes the offshore and marine industries by offering world-leading engineering solutions and services with a strong portfolio of MacGregor, Hatlapa, Porsgrunn, Pusnes and Triplex brands. Shipbuilders, owners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor.

MacGregor solutions and services for handling marine cargoes, vessel operations, offshore loads, crude/LNG transfer and offshore mooring are all designed to perform with the sea. www.macgregor.com

MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec’s (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2016 totalled approximately EUR 3.5 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com