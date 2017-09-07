Breaking News
Home / Top News / MacGregor wins hatch cover and crane contracts for five Chinese bulk carriers

MacGregor wins hatch cover and crane contracts for five Chinese bulk carriers

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 7 SEPTEMBER 2017 AT 9:30 AM EEST

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has received an order from Yangzijiang shipyard in China to equip five 62,000 dwt open hatch bulk carriers (OHBC) with hatch covers and cranes. Equipment deliveries will start in 2018 and continue until 2019. The order was booked into Cargotec’s third quarter 2017 order intake.

“We want to help our customers succeed,” says Leif Byström, Senior Vice President, Cargo Handling, MacGregor. “Our commitment to this success is MacGregor’s long track record in engineering safe and efficient solutions for cargo handling and stowage.”

The order comprises the design of key hatch cover components and the delivery of twenty cranes; four per vessel. Each crane will be fitted with an active rotation control (ARC) system, which stabilises and automatically rotates a load in the air.

“This enables faster load handling, reduces cargo damage and delivers considerable energy savings,” adds Mr Byström.

For more information please contact:
Leif Byström, Senior Vice President, Cargo Handling, MacGregor
Tel: +46 660 294 171, Email: [email protected]
or
Heli Malkavaara, Senior Communications Manager, MacGregor,
Tel. +358 20 777 4500, Email: [email protected]

MacGregor shapes the offshore and marine industries by offering world-leading engineering solutions and services with a strong portfolio of MacGregor, Hatlapa, Porsgrunn, Pusnes and Triplex brands. Shipbuilders, owners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor.

MacGregor solutions and services for handling marine cargoes, vessel operations, offshore loads, crude/LNG transfer and offshore mooring are all designed to perform with the sea. www.macgregor.com

MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec’s (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2016 totalled approximately EUR 3.5 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.