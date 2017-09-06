Macro Enterprises Inc. Confirms Mou With Kinder Morgan Canada Limited

FORT ST. JOHN, British Columbia, Sept. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Macro Enterprises Inc. (TSX-V:MCR) (the “Company” or “Macro”) confirms that, as set out in the September 6, 2017 press release by Kinder Morgan Canada Limited, a joint venture consisting of Macro’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Macro Pipeline Services Inc., and its joint venture partner, Spiecapag, (a French-based pipeline contractor) has been named as one of several contractors selected for the Trans Mountain Expansion Project.

The memorandum of understanding with the Macro Spiecapag Joint Venture is for the construction of approximately 85 kilometers of pipeline along the Coquihalla-Hope corridor in British Columbia referred to as pipeline “Spread 5B”. The parties are currently negotiating the terms and conditions of the definitive commercial agreement for construction. The Company will provide more details once the terms and conditions of the construction contract have been fully negotiated and settled.

The Company

Macro’s core business is providing pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to major companies in the oil and gas industry in northeastern B.C. and northwestern Alberta. The Company’s corporate office is in Fort St. John, British Columbia. Its shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MCR. Information on the Company’s principal operations can be found at www.macroindustries.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

