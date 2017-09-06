Breaking News
Home / Top News / Macro Enterprises Inc. Confirms Mou With Kinder Morgan Canada Limited

Macro Enterprises Inc. Confirms Mou With Kinder Morgan Canada Limited

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

FORT ST. JOHN, British Columbia, Sept. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Macro Enterprises Inc. (TSX-V:MCR) (the “Company” or “Macro”) confirms that, as set out in the September 6, 2017 press release by Kinder Morgan Canada Limited, a joint venture consisting of Macro’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Macro Pipeline Services Inc., and its joint venture partner, Spiecapag, (a French-based pipeline contractor) has been named as one of several contractors selected for the Trans Mountain Expansion Project. 

The memorandum of understanding with the Macro Spiecapag Joint Venture is for the construction of approximately 85 kilometers of pipeline along the Coquihalla-Hope corridor in British Columbia referred to as pipeline “Spread 5B”.  The parties are currently negotiating the terms and conditions of the definitive commercial agreement for construction.  The Company will provide more details once the terms and conditions of the construction contract have been fully negotiated and settled.

The Company

Macro’s core business is providing pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to major companies in the oil and gas industry in northeastern B.C. and northwestern Alberta.  The Company’s corporate office is in Fort St. John, British Columbia.  Its shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MCR.  Information on the Company’s principal operations can be found at www.macroindustries.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are not historical facts.  Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the outcome of the Joint Venture’s negotiations with Kinder Morgan Canada for construction work on the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion project, statements regarding the joint venture with Spiecapag SA and statements concerning the expected construction of the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Expansion Project, including the timing of the start of construction. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the inability to settle acceptable contract terms and conditions with Kinder Morgan, the continuing political and legal uncertain relating to the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Expansion Project, and the Company’s ability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its planned activities. Readers are referred to the Company’s public disclosure record which is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).  Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all.  Except as required by securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.         

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT: For further information please contact:

Frank Miles
President and C.E.O.
Phone:  (250) 785-0033 

Jeff Redmond, CPA, CA	
C.F.O.
(250) 785-0033
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.