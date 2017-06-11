Macron aims to consolidate power as France elects parliament

PARIS (Reuters) – French voters cast their ballots on Sunday in the first round of a parliamentary election expected to give centrist President Emmanuel Macron the strong majority needed to carry out the far-reaching economic and social reforms he promises.
