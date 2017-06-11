PARIS (Reuters) – French voters cast their ballots in low numbers on Sunday in the first round of a parliamentary election expected to give President Emmanuel Macron the strong majority needed to carry out the far-reaching economic and social reforms he promises.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Britain, U.S. deny that Trump state visit delayed - June 11, 2017
- Britain’s May sticks by top ministers after election saps authority - June 11, 2017
- Macron aims to consolidate power as French elect MPs in low numbers - June 11, 2017