PARIS (Reuters) – President Emmanuel Macron’s fledgling party is set to trounce France’s traditional main parties in a parliamentary election, according to projections after the first round on Sunday, and secure a huge majority to push through his pro-business reforms.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Macron’s party set for huge French parliamentary majority - June 11, 2017
- U.S. attorney general to face questions on Comey firing, Russia - June 11, 2017
- Ex-U.S. Attorney Bharara tells of ‘unusual’ calls he received from Trump - June 11, 2017