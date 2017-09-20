Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund and Madison Strategic Sector Premium Fund Announce Results of Joint Special Meeting of Shareholders

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Madison Asset Management, LLC (“Madison”) and the Boards of Trustees of the Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) and Madison Strategic Sector Premium Fund (NYSE:MSP) announced today that the independent inspector of elections for the joint special meeting of shareholders held on September 15, 2017, has certified the voting results of the special meetings.

The proposal to approve the Reorganization (i.e. the “merger”) of MSP into MCN was approved by MCN shareholders who approved the issuance of additional shares of MCN in conjunction with the merger, however, the Agreement and Plan of Reorganization was not approved by MSP shareholders. Because the closing of the merger is contingent upon both MSP and MCN obtaining the requisite shareholder approvals, the merger of MSP into MCN will not occur at this time.

Details of the certified voting results will be posted on the Funds’ website (www.madisonfunds.com). The results will also be communicated to shareholders in each fund’s annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017.

About Madison Asset Management, LLC

The Funds provide additional information on their website at www.madisonfunds.com. Madison Asset Management, LLC (Madison), a subsidiary of Madison Investment Holdings, Inc., is the Funds’ investment adviser. Its affiliates include Madison Investment Advisors, LLC, with offices in Madison, Wisconsin and Scottsdale, Arizona; and Hansberger Growth Investors L.P., Toronto, Canada.

Availability of Fund Updates

Madison Asset Management updates certain other data for the Funds on its website in the “Closed-end Funds” section of www.madisonfunds.com as well as certain other material information as necessary from time to time. Investors and others are advised to check the website for updated data and the release of other material information about the Funds. This reference to Madison Asset Management’s website is intended to allow investors public access to information regarding the Funds and does not, and is not intended to, incorporate Madison Asset Management’s or Madison Funds’ website in this release.

