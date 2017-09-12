Magnolia Regional Health Switches to Nuance’s AI-Powered Solutions to Improve Quality, Costs and Productivity

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) today announced that Magnolia Regional Health Center (MRHC) selected and implemented artificial intelligence-driven solutions from Nuance, including Dragon Medical One, to create a unified speech-driven approach to clinical documentation and optimize their electronic health record systems (EHRs). Nuance was selected over an incumbent vendor due to its advanced data and analytics capabilities, seamless integration with MEDITECH EHRs, and its ability to capture the complete patient story.

“The long-term advantages of Nuance’s strong relationship with MEDITECH made Nuance an obvious consideration. We were impressed by the platform speed – but what really sold us was the technology’s ability to grow in sync with our EHR to meet our evolving needs,” said David Parker, chief information officer, MRHC. “Our physicians rapidly and overwhelmingly embraced Dragon Medical, citing ease of use and improved documentation – a win for both the organization and our physicians.”

MRHC implemented Nuance Dragon Medical One as its clinical speech recognition and computer-assisted physician documentation (CAPD) platform for acute care, integrated with its MEDITECH EHR. The secure, cloud-based speech recognition solution is hosted on the Microsoft Azure HITRUST CSF certified platform, and is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning advancements that increase physician efficiency and return on investment. The hospital also deployed:

Nuance Dragon Medical embedded in MEDITECH’s Web EHR for ambulatory care, delivering an exclusive speech-enabled workflow that allows clinicians to generate content, navigate fields and execute commands with their voice; and

Nuance PowerMic Mobile to allow physicians to securely dictate into Dragon Medical using their standard smartphone, making it easier for them to document on the go, supporting mobility and access.

“Healthcare organizations and their physicians face steep challenges today in terms of capturing and accessing clinical information, delivering quality patient care and accurately documenting it in keeping with industry regulations. Technology needs to support this effort and make it easier, not more difficult,” said Michael Clark, senior vice-president, general manager of clinical documentation solutions, Nuance Communications. “Nuance’s AI-driven solutions are designed to amplify physicians’ intelligence and complement their workflow, providing them with greater mobility and flexibility with how they document, and resulting in higher productivity, satisfaction and performance.”

Improving MRHC’s Quality, Costs and Physician Satisfaction

Once Dragon Medical was fully implemented, MRHC succeeded in reducing traditional medical transcription by 100%. MRHC adopted Dragon Medical solutions rapidly, with nearly 200 initial active users. Additional licenses are already being added to meet the growing needs and popularity of the system among its physician community.

MRHC also wanted to ensure its staff was thoroughly documenting the level of care provided to patients. The hospital believed incomplete documentation was contributing to poor quality scores, which negatively affects both hospital and physician quality ratings. Encouraged by the success of Dragon Medical, MRHC expanded its investment in Nuance by deploying Nuance Computer-Assisted Clinical Documentation Improvement (CACDI) with CDI professional services. According to Parker, that shift would represent an increase of over $1 million in appropriate reimbursement in the first year alone.

“We had a difficult experience with a previous CDI vendor due to poor implementation and lack of training,” said Parker. “The success of our Dragon Medical deployment combined with the support and ongoing education we knew Nuance would provide, gave us the confidence that we were making the right decision.”

To learn more about MRHC’s successful partnership with Nuance, view the case study here.

Nuance provides a more natural and insightful approach to clinical documentation, freeing clinicians to spend more time caring for patients. Nuance healthcare solutions capture and communicate more than 300 million patient stories each year helping more than 500,000 clinicians in 10,000 healthcare organizations globally. Nuance’s award-winning clinical speech recognition, medical transcription, CDI, coding, quality and medical imaging solutions provide a more complete and accurate view of patient care, which drives meaningful clinical and financial outcomes.

